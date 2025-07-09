The South Korean government on Wednesday repatriated six North Koreans via an inter-Korean maritime route in the East Sea, after they had drifted across the maritime border.

North Korean vessels arrived to retrieve them, despite Pyongyang remaining silent in response to Seoul’s notifications through its hotline with the United Nations Command.

A vessel carrying the North Koreans crossed the Northern Limit Line, de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea, at around 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, the Unification Ministry said. It was met by a large North Korean fishing boat — presumed to be for towing purposes — and a patrol vessel at around 9:24 a.m.

"At the time of repatriation, the North Korean patrol vessel was present at the transfer point, and the North Korean vessel returned under its own power,” the Unification Ministry said. "In the end, the repatriation was carried out smoothly and safely."

The six include two North Koreans who were rescued after drifting in the West Sea on March 7, and four others who were rescued in the East Sea on May 27.

The Unification Ministry further explained that the vessel rescued in the West Sea was unable to operate due to engine failure, while the other, towed from the East Sea, was found to be operable upon inspection.

“With the full consent of all the North Korean individuals, six people — including the two rescued in the West Sea — were repatriated together aboard the East Sea rescue vessel,” the ministry said.

"During the repatriation process, the free will of the North Korean individuals to return was confirmed multiple times, and the individuals were safely protected in cooperation with relevant agencies until the repatriation was carried out."

According to the Unification Ministry, the South Korean government, the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission each conducted separate interviews to confirm their intent to return to North Korea.

“The two individuals rescued in the West Sea and the four in the East Sea are all fishermen, men in their 30s to 40s. Our investigation confirmed that they each have wives and children back in North Korea,” a Unification Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

“We don’t verify their intention to return just once during the joint investigation. We confirm it multiple times through several rounds.”

The South Korean government also shared the repatriation plan, including the date, time and maritime coordinates, through the hotline between the UN Command and the North Korean military, last week and again this week.

“They did not give a response,” the unnamed official explained. “While they did not provide a definitive reply to the notification, it is true that they received the message.”

Seoul had to use the hotline between the UNC and the North Korean military because all inter-Korean communication channels have been severed since April 7, 2023.

Why Seoul chose sea route

This is not the first time South Korea has repatriated North Korean individuals by sea after they drifted into South Korean waters due to a breakdown in inter-Korean communication channels.

For instance, a North Korean fishing vessel and its crew that had drifted across the inter-Korean border in the East Sea on May 27, 2017, and were repatriated four days later, according to the Unification Ministry.

At the time, North Korea also did not respond to Seoul’s offer for repatriation, prompting South Korea to proceed with the maritime return.

Against a similar backdrop of severed inter-Korean communication channels and strained ties, the Unification Ministry in Seoul explained the rationale behind its decision to repatriate the North Koreans via a maritime route on Wednesday.

The unnamed official said that returning North Koreans by sea “reduces the actual moment of face-to-face contact and helps minimize direct encounters,” compared to repatriating them via the land route through the Military Demarcation Line at the truce village of Panmunjom.

“Given the current tense situation between the two Koreas, repatriating through Panmunjom in the usual manner would lead to a so-called face-to-face situation, where both sides directly encounter each other,” the official said.

"We had concerns about whether such a face-to-face meeting would be appropriate under the circumstances and in the absence of a clear response from North Korea."