A mega-sized theme park is set to rise on Yeongjong Island, home to South Korea’s Incheon Airport, which is poised to become one of the largest and most advanced theme parks in the world.

KIT World, the project’s developer, said Tuesday that massive foreign investment has been confirmed for the project, known as the “5D Theme Park.”

According to the company, foreign investors have pledged a total of 16.4 trillion won ($12.6 billion), including $2.8 billion in confirmed early-stage funding. These commitments were made before the project’s formal introduction in Korea.

This futuristic park aims to transcend traditional amusement park experiences by integrating immersive digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, with real-world attractions.

Kenneth Kim, a Korean-American who has been developing the project concept for nine years, is now partnering with KIT World and will serve as president for the newly planned foreign-invested corporation to complete the investment process and begin construction.

“This project has drawn strong interest from international investors who see high potential in the concept and scale of this theme park,” said a KIT World official.

“Despite facing domestic political turbulence in recent years, such as martial law declaration, impeachment proceedings and early presidential elections, we have recently reached a mutual agreement with our US partners and are now ready to proceed.”

An official from the Incheon Metropolitan City Government expressed optimism about the project, saying, “We welcome foreign capital flowing into Incheon and look forward to in-depth collaboration with KIT World.”

To accelerate the progress, KIT World plans to host business briefings and site visits in July and August with stakeholders from the US.