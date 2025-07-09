Hana Bank, the main lending arm of Hana Financial Group, announced Wednesday the launch of a preregistration service that will enable those from overseas to input essential information for opening a bank account before entering South Korea.

The service, as the first to be implemented in Korea, allows foreign nationals to scan a QR code and fill in required details online. Upon arrival, the preregistered information will be accessible at all Hana Bank branches nationwide, significantly streamlining the account opening process.

Offered in 16 languages, the service provides step-by-step guidance on required documents and key considerations for first-time account holders in Korea. By supporting multiple languages and allowing prearrival preparation, Hana Bank aims to enhance financial accessibility and convenience for incoming residents from overseas.

“This service is designed to help foreign customers use banking services more easily as they begin life in Korea,” said an official from the bank’s foreign exchange department. “We expect it to significantly improve financial accessibility for those preparing to enter the country.”

The initiative builds on Hana Bank’s specialized brand, Hana The Easy, which offers tailored financial services to foreign residents at every stage — from preentry to long-term settlement. The bank says the launch reflects its commitment to inclusive, customer-centric financial services designed to meet the evolving needs of Korea’s growing foreign population.