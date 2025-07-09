A woman struck by an 18-year-old who fell off a building died Tuesday after sustaining severe injuries in an accident that also killed her 11-year-old daughter.

Officials of the Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station said the woman in her 40s has died in the hospital, a day after she was admitted along with the person who fell and another pedestrian in his 20s who was also hit.

The teenager fell from the roof of a 13-story building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, onto three people who were passing by at around 2:36 p.m. Monday. The impact immediately killed the 11-year-old girl, inflicted severe injuries on the 40-something-year-old and herself, while inflicting relatively minor injuries on the male victim.

The teenager who fell died Monday evening.

Police investigation found that the teenager fell off the building after receiving treatment at a mental health institute inside the same building. Officials are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding her fall.