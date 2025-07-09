AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, a global leader in industrial asset sales and advisory services, together with SEALS Co., Ltd, is proud to announce the signing of a landmark agreement with JFE Steel Corporation.

This strategic partnership will facilitate the sale of key production lines as the plant restructures its operations. The assets to be made available for sale include the WideHot Strip Mill, Coil Galvanizing Line No. 2 and 3 (both with Skin-Pass Mill), Coil Preparation Line, and Pickling Line & Tandem Cold Mill.

The combined expertise of Hilco Industrial and SEALS Co., Ltd ensures that these significant assets will be brought to market efficiently, offering steel producers worldwide a unique opportunity to acquire high-performance, large capacity industrial equipment as two industry leaders with deep knowledge of the global steel market.

Unlocking Opportunity for Steel Producers Globally

With the reorganization of JFE's EAST-JAPAN Works (Keihin) an opportunity is opening for global steel industry players to invest in equipment that can strengthen their manufacturing capabilities. These production lines have a proven track record of supporting large-scale operations and now present a premier opportunity for firms seeking to develop or expand their manufacturing infrastructure.

"We are excited to collaborate with SEALS Co., Ltd and JFE Steel Corporation to bring these critical steel production assets to market. This sale represents a unique opportunity for steel manufacturers to acquire highly valuable equipment," said Michael Bouland, Executive Vice President at Hilco Industrial.

Mr Murayama, Director at SEALS Co., Ltd, added, "Our partnership with Hilco Industrial is an important step in supporting the global steel sector's developing needs. We look forward to delivering exceptional value through this private asset sale."

Assets Available for Sale:

Website link: https://bit.ly/44PJwmi

This contract underscores Hilco Industrial's leadership in the disposition of industrial assets and further solidifies its role as a trusted partner in the global steel market.

Call to Action:

Steel industry professionals, plant managers, and investment firms are invited to explore these opportunities and take advantage of the opportunity for acquiring these fantastic assets.

For further information on the sale and asset availability, please contact

Miguel Furlaneto

mfurlaneto@hilcoglobal.com

Office: +31(0)20 470 0989

Whatsapp: +31 65 119 9492

About Hilco Industrial

Hilco Industrial is a global leader in the acquisition and sale of industrial assets, offering unparalleled expertise in facilitating the efficient transfer of high-quality equipment across a wide range of industries. As an operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Industrial leverages its extensive network and resources to deliver value to clients and partners worldwide.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global is a diversified financial services company and the world's premier authority on maximizing the value of business assets. Through its operating companies, Hilco Global provides a wide range of services including asset valuation, advisory, monetization, and capital solutions.