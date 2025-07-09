A recent survey on summer vacation trends found that mid-August is the most popular travel period, with a 3-night, 4-day trip being the preferred duration. Conducted among 1,000 Korean adults planning vacations in 2025, the PMI survey reveals key spending patterns and consumer sentiment.

The most common expected vacation budget per person ranged from 200,000 to 400,000 won, followed by budgets between 400,000 and 600,000 won. A significant portion of respondents, primarily those in their 30s and 40s, plan to spend over 1 million won, while younger adults tend to prefer more modest budgets under 200,000 won.

Most respondents expect to spend about the same as last year, although some anticipate increased spending due to inflation, upgraded accommodations and overseas travel. Conversely, a smaller group plans to cut back on expenses, citing economic pressures such as inflation and rising interest rates.

The survey highlights cautious and strategic consumer behavior amid ongoing economic uncertainty, as vacationers strive to balance their desire for leisure with financial considerations.