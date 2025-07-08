A sudden downpour flooded roads and disrupted public transport in parts of Seoul on Tuesday, hours after the South Korean capital recorded its hottest early July temperature in more than a century.

Heavy rain swept through southwestern Seoul, briefly inundating roads near an apartment complex in Gocheok-dong, as well as around Mokdong Bridge and Yanghwa Grand Bridge in the late afternoon, according to local fire authorities.

The flooding triggered severe traffic congestion during the evening rush hour.

A section of Seoul's subway line No. 1 was temporarily suspended due to the weather, further complicating commuters' return home.

Authorities in Yeongdeungpo and Dongjak districts issued emergency text messages to their residents, warning them to avoid walking paths near streams, valleys and other places vulnerable to flash floods.

Earlier in the day, temperatures in the capital soared to 37.7 C at around 3 p.m., the highest recorded for early July in 117 years, according to the weather agency. (Yonhap)