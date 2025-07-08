LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the cruel summer heat meets Prime Day, why not stay cool indoors and start drawing? This year, Amazon's Prime Day sale officially kicks off on July 8 and runs through July 11.

Huion is offering discounts of up to 30% off, including a range of creative equipment for everyone, from beginners to professionals. Let's take a quick look!

Stay Cool, Create Bold

Kamvas Pro 19 and Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) are designed for studio-grade workflows, making them ideal for artists working on large-scale and detailed projects.

Kamvas Pro 19 is the mainstay of the Gen 3 family, featuring an 18.4-inch 4K screen, Canvas Glass, ΔE<1.5 color accuracy, PenTech 4.0, and touch function. Now it's priced at only $899 - an absolute investment worth making!

For artists who crave a bigger screen, Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is the perfect option. With a 23.8-inch 4K display, it offers more space for your creative projects.

If you're an artist running a small business or an art school student, Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is the go-to choice. As another member of the Gen 3 family, it also offers flagship-grade features, and it's available for just $202 (with a stand) during Prime Day!

Beach-Ready Creativity

For those who need to create on the go - whether commuting or capturing a beach moment, here are two picks:

Huion Note : The digital smart notebook magically transfers your handwritten content or sketch to your phone in real-time, allowing you to export and share your notes in PDF format for brainstorming and discussions. During Prime Day, it's available for just $101.

Kamvas Slate 13 : Perfect for multimedia entertainment such as reading, gaming, binge-watching and drawing. This Android tablet is easy to use, making it suitable for both parents and children. During Prime Day, you can grab it for $359 with a 20% discount.

Start Your Artistic Journey

If you're new to digital painting and unsure which pen tablet to choose, don't worry! Inspiroy H1060P is beginner-friendly, featuring a 10 x 6.25-inch size and 12 programmable keys. With 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, it delivers natural and smooth strokes. Now priced at just $42, it offers great value for online learning and marking assignments.

Where to Buy?

Discounts may vary depending on your country or region.

Americas

US (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3SNdPkB

CA (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3slcA4i

MX (Amazon): https://bit.ly/3QFArDY

BR (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3WExS7l

Europe

UK (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3Cfhl1f

DE (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3LwaJi8

FR (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3UsmH09

IT (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3MDsnlF

ES (Amazon): https://amzn.to/40EDUqL

NL (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3SsuYQ9

Asia & Pacific

JP (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3U8KIsQ

IN (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3rcnHYO

AE (Amazon) : https://amzn.to/3fmxYPE

SA (Amazon): https://bit.ly/3rchBHV

AU (Amazon): https://amzn.to/3FPDOTI

