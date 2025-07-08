The temperature in Seoul reached 37.1 degrees Celsius as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest number ever recorded in the South Korean capital during the July 1–10 period since records began.

The previous highest temperature observed by the Seoul Meteorological Observatory for the same period was 36.8 degrees Celsius on July 9, 1939, which was 86 years ago and before the South Korean government was even officially established on Aug. 15, 1948. Modern weather observation in Korea began in October 1907, meaning records for July temperatures can be traced back to the summer of the following year.

Seoul has been hit this year with unusually early summer heat, with the Korea Meteorological Administration issuing the season's first heat wave at 10 a.m. on Monday. That was 18 days ahead of last year, when the first heat wave warning was issued on July 25.

A heat wave warning is issued when the day's high temperature is expected to reach a minimum of 35 degrees for two or more consecutive days.

Meanwhile, a KMA report showed that the average temperature last month was 22.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest June on record and 0.2 degrees higher than last year.