Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Xealth, a US-based digital health care company, in a move to strengthen its connected care services across wearable devices, including Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Samsung’s long-term vision for Samsung Health, which aims to integrate wellness and medical care to help Galaxy users manage their health in daily life and prevent disease.

Founded in 2016 as a spinoff from the major US hospital group Providence Health System, Xealth has established itself as a leading digital health care platform. The company partners with over 500 hospitals, as well as more than 70 specialized digital healthcare solution companies in fields such as diabetes, pregnancy and post-surgical care.

Xealth offers a platform that enables physicians to assess a patient’s health status comprehensively and prescribe or recommend appropriate digital health solutions. Medical professionals can also monitor patients’ conditions in real time.

Under the deal, Samsung plans to link biometric data collected from its wearables directly to professional medical services via the Xealth platform. The company also aims to expand the digital health care ecosystem by integrating the platform with smart home appliances to deliver tailored health solutions.

The tech giant expects to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year.

“Samsung aims to improve the health of everyone through our extensive platform combining Samsung’s innovative technologies and open collaboration with industry leaders,” said Roh Tae-moon, acting head of the device experience division at Samsung Electronics.

“We believe the acquisition of Xealth, with its accumulated expertise and extensive health care network, will be an anchor to accelerate Samsung’s efforts to support health systems and digital health partners through truly connected care.”

The latest acquisition is part of Samsung’s broader push into future growth sectors. Other recent deals include Rainbow Robotics, Oxford Semantic Technologies, Sonio, Roon, Masimo's audio division and FlaktGroup.