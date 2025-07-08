Tentpole series brings together A-list stars, 'Big Bet,' 'Misaeng' creators

One of Disney+ Korea’s most ambitious original series for 2025 is about to make its debut, backed by a star-studded cast and the creative forces behind Korean hits such as "Misaeng" and "Big Bet."

Bringing together director Kang Yoon-sung — best known for Disney+’s "Big Bet" and the box office smash "The Outlaws" — and "Misaeng" creator and acclaimed webtoon writer Yoon Tae-ho, “Low Life” unfolds in 1977, following a group of individuals locked in a battle over a sunken treasure ship.

The project boasts a star-studded lineup, including Disney+ "Moving" star Ryu Seung-ryong and Lim Soo-jung, beloved for K-content classic hits such as "I'm Sorry, I Love You" and "Finding Mr. Destiny." Rounding out the ensemble are TVXQ’s Jung Yun-ho and Lee Dong-hwi, known for "Reply 1988" and "Casino."

Director Kang noted that working with such a diverse group of performers injected a distinctive energy into the production.

“It was my first time creating such a large number of characters with so many actors, each with their own unique personalities. I found this way of making a drama fun," said Kang, at a press conference in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday.

The characters come alive on screen, each with distinct personalities, gathering around the treasure like a pack of hungry hyenas. According to the director, their portrayals were shaped significantly through the actors’ input during filming.

“Each character carries the language of the actors," said Kang.

"I set the standard that if a character transforms through the actor’s unique style, we should embrace it as it is, and that’s how we filmed. Since every character is essentially created by the actors themselves, whenever there were differences from what I had imagined, I accepted them all and allowed for changes accordingly," he said.

“As the actors helped the characters grow with each shoot, I had no choice but to revise the original script that had been prepared in advance. I think I ended up revising the lines at every moment,” added Kang.

The cast and creators also highlighted the effort made to faithfully recreate the 1970s. Lim Soo-jung, who plays Jung-sook — an ambitious woman financing the treasure-hunting group — shared how she embraced the fashion of the era.

“I did the most glamorous things a woman of that era could do. From hair and makeup to jewelry, she wore everything that could represent that time period. It’s a portrayal that perfectly fits the character Jung-sook. A lot of effort was put into the visual details,” she said.

Kang added, “Through ‘Low Life,’ I want to share with many viewers how fiercely our parents lived in the 1970s and what kind of emotions they carried.”

The first three episodes of "Low Life" will premiere July 16 on Disney+, with two new episodes releasing every Wednesday thereafter.