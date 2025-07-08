South Korean police officials failed to stop a voice phishing crime after they ignored three reports filed by the victim's daughter and a bank clerk, local media outlets reported Monday.

A woman was reportedly tricked into wiring money to the criminals on May 22, which a bank teller found suspicious. The victim had already sent 55 million won ($40,242) on two different occasions, and the tellerhad called the police both times to report suspected voice phishing.

The victim's daughter also called the police on the third crime.

It was belatedly revealed that the transfer was made to a voice phishing ring, after police arrested some members of the criminal group in a separate investigation. By then, the victim had wired a total of 70 million won to the perpetrators.

Despite the repeated reports filed by the bank teller and the daughter, the police did not launch an official investigation into the matter. Police officials told reporters that the victim had consistently told them that the money was to be used to open a store, and that they did not find evidence indicating criminal activity.