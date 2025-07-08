Kia on Tuesday unveiled its fifth all-electric model, the EV5 — the first SUV addition to the carmaker's previously sedan-based EV lineup. While key details such as driving range remain undisclosed, the exterior design features a boxy yet dynamic silhouette. A standout interior element is the panoramic wide display, which integrates a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 5-inch climate control display into the crash pad. The EV5 is set for official launch later this year. (Kia)