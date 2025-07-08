A chewy glutinous rice cake filled with a whole strawberry — this dessert harmonizes tradition and seasonality. With sweet red bean paste and fresh strawberries inside, each bite offers a delightful blend of sweetness and tang.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Ingredients:

240 grams glutinous rice flour (dry type)

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

180 grams water

3 tablespoons sugar

10 strawberries

250 grams white bean paste

1 teaspoon matcha powder

Grapeseed oil, as needed

Cocoa powder, as needed

Makes 10 pieces

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, sift and combine the glutinous rice flour, cocoa powder, water and sugar. Mix and rub by hand until the mixture absorbs the moisture.

Place a cloth in a steamer, then scoop handfuls of the mixture into the steamer tray. When the water boils, set the tray on top and steam over high heat for 15 minutes.

Flatten 25 grams of the white bean paste (mixed with matcha powder) and wrap each strawberry.

Once the rice cake is steamed, remove while hot and knead for about 10 minutes. Wear cotton gloves under plastic gloves, apply grapeseed oil to prevent sticking and knead thoroughly.

Divide the dough into 35-gram portions, insert the strawberry-wrapped paste, shape into balls, and dust with cocoa powder to finish.

Storage:

Consume the same day.

If freezing, consume within 2 weeks.