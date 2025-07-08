SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Group will launch its AI-powered video solution, Millstone CUE, this August, offering comprehensive services from video search and editing to content generation. The initial release will focus on automatically detecting and blurring people and objects within videos, with additional features to follow.

Millstone CUE integrates proprietary AI Blur and AI Remover technologies that automatically detect and either blur or seamlessly remove individuals, brand logos and filming equipment appearing in video footage. Moving beyond traditional manual editing, the system understands the full context of a video and processes it automatically. Extensive testing has confirmed it can reduce editing time by up to 91 percent.

CJ ENM first deployed AI Blur in internal video production workflows, validating its accuracy and performance. It was used in YouTube content featuring K-pop group ZEROBASEONE and Mnet's WORLD OF STREET WOMAN FIGHTER, accelerating the delivery of polished, professional videos.

Following the official launch, Millstone CUE will be available to creators, broadcasters and businesses, making advanced video editing tools more accessible across the content industry.

Unlike existing services, Millstone CUE uses proprietary AI to identify and track people and objects without the need for reference images. It performs reliably across a variety of angles, lighting conditions and distances. Patent applications have been filed in both Korea and international markets.

Creators often struggle to properly remove sensitive or unwanted content due to time and budget constraints, while videos featuring numerous individuals are widely and indiscriminately shared. The exposure of individuals' faces without consent poses serious risks of privacy violations, unauthorized use and even potential criminal misuse. Unwanted elements such as filming equipment can also detract from a video's overall quality and viewer experience.

Millstone CUE offers a solution. It safeguards individual rights and automates repetitive, labor-intensive editing tasks through AI, allowing creators to focus on creative expression. The tool enables content production that is efficient, ethically responsible and delivers both speed and integrity in the creative process, including CG/VFX workflows.

CJ Group sees Millstone CUE as a pivotal step toward a paradigm shift in how content is created. The company plans to enhance the platform with AI innovations across video search, editing and generation to elevate content quality and viewer engagement.

"Millstone CUE marks the beginning of our journey to transform culture through AI," said CHihoon Lee, head of CJ's AI R&D Division. "Our AI technology acts as a creative collaborator and enabler, helping produce immersive, high-quality content. We are shaping the future of Korea-focused AI, building on our global technological strengths to lead the next wave of cultural innovation."