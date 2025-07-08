Flooding has claimed over 125 lives per year in the US, with flash floods being the top weather-related killer, according to the National Weather Service. Here's a brief look at some of the deadliest incidents since 2000:
don@heraldcorp.com
Published : July 8, 2025 - 08:00:00
Flooding has claimed over 125 lives per year in the US, with flash floods being the top weather-related killer, according to the National Weather Service. Here's a brief look at some of the deadliest incidents since 2000:
[Graphic News] Iceland tops safest countries list; S. Korea ranks No. 46
[Graphic News] Korean soccer stars shine in Europe
[Graphic News] Real Madrid becomes world’s most valuable soccer club
[Graphic News] Americano becomes most popular drink for Korean adults
[Graphic News] Seoul climbs to No. 15 in global city rankings
[Graphic News] Foreign-owned homes in Korea top 100,000 for 1st time
[Graphic News] S. Korea secures 11th consecutive World Cup berth
[Graphic News] Tesla leads imported car sales for first time
[Graphic News] Number of coffee shops shrinks in Q1