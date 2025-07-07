A citywide study about humans infecting pets with influenza viruses is to be conducted until May next year jointly by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and researchers from Seoul National University.

The city's Public Health and Environment Research Institute and SNU's College of Veterinary Medicine will examine the reverse zoonosis of H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria lineages on pet dogs and cats, according to the city government on Monday. The researchers will examine the prevalence rate and infection factors, conducting research and statistical analysis on the samples.

The upcoming research is a case study on the possibility of humans infecting their pets with the aforementioned strains.

Reverse zoonosis of influenza viruses has been documented across the world, particularly human-to-pig transmission. But Seoul said there have not been enough pet-related serological surveys, referring to blood tests conducted to look at antibodies against a particular virus.

Seoul officials said they hope the research will provide basic data on antibodies of influenza viruses inside pets’ bodies and the prevalence of reverse zoonosis among them.