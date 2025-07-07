Foreign students eager to stay, work in Korea

진행자: 최정윤, Chelsea Proctor

기사 요약: 한국에서 거주하고 있는 외국인 열 명 중 7명이 한국에 정주 의사를 보이는 가운데 국내 기업들도 글로벌 인재 확보를 위해 고군분투해

[1] Seven out of 10 international students in South Korea want to work and settle in the country, a new survey showed Tuesday, as Korean companies step up efforts to recruit foreign talent

settle in: 자리잡다, 정주하다

step up:~을 증가시키다

[2] The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said 71 percent of international students surveyed in its recent Global Talent Fair expressed interest in working and living in Korea. Among them, 42 percent cited a desire to gain work experience, while 29 percent said they hope to settle in the country long-term.

cite: 이유를 들다/ 인용하다

desire: 욕구, 갈망

[3] Of the student respondents, 49.4 percent were enrolled in a master's program, followed by 30.6 percent in undergraduate studies and 9.6 percent pursuing doctoral degrees.

master's program: 석사 과정

undergraduate studies: 학부 과정에서의 연구

doctoral degree: 박사 학위

[4] KOTRA said 26 percent of respondents had a background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which is higher than the national average of 15 percent majoring in STEM fields among the 208,962 foreign students currently in Korea.

STEM field: 과학, 기술, 공학, 수학 분야 (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

