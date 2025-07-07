BMW Korea, the subsidiary of the Germany-based luxury vehicle manufacturer, announced Monday that its flagship premium sedan, the 5 Series, had sold more than 10,000 vehicles cumulatively for the first half of 2025.

The model recorded 12,786 units sold from January to June, marking a 15 percent increase from the same period last year.

The 5 Series continues to show strong demand in the Korean market, offering robust standard features on entry-level trims, alongside a broad range of power train options. These include the plug-in hybrid 530e xDrive, the high-performance 550e xDrive and the fully electric four-wheel drive i5 xDrive40. Since its eighth-generation debut in Korea in 2023, the lineup has expanded to 10 power train configurations.

Leading sales was the BMW 520i, which sold 7,116. The model comes standard equipped with popular features such as adaptive light-emitting diode headlights with high-beam assist, BMW's curved display, a heads-up display and 19-inch wheels. It also includes advanced driver-assistance systems like active cruise control with Stop & Go and lane-keeping assist.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle models such as the BMW 530e and 550e xDrive are also gaining traction. The 530e, with a combined output of 299 horsepower and a range of up to 73 kilometers on electric power alone, sold 1,512 vehicles. The high-performance 550e xDrive delivers 489 horsepower and can operate for 62 kilometers on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the fully electric i5 sedan posted strong results with 828 sold, the most among electric models in its segment.