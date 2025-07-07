Delta Launched its New DC City Charger E180kW EV Charger at ASEW 2025 to Strengthen E-Mobility Across Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, introduced its next-generation DC City Charger E180kW at Asia Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2025, reinforcing its leadership in clean mobility and advanced EV infrastructure across Southeast Asia. This newly-launched fast EV charger boasts dual-gun simultaneous charging, up to 94% energy efficiency, and hot-swappable power modules for quick maintenance and high availability.

Mr. Kevin Tom, Energy Infrastructure Platform Head SEA, Delta Electronics, emphasized the product's regional impact: "The City Charger E180kW is designed to meet the real-world challenges of electrification in Southeast Asia offering exceptional performance, uptime, and efficiency in even the most demanding conditions. As EV adoption continues to gain momentum, we're proud to provide smart, versatile solutions that support the region's transition toward more sustainable transport."

Unveiled at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) during Asia Sustainable Energy Week 2025, the DC City Charger E180kW attracted attention for its practical design and performance features. The DC City Charger E series is available in power ratings from 120 to 240 kW, providing deployment flexibility to meet a wide range of site requirement. With IP55-rated protection and an operating range up to +55°C, the charger is engineered to perform reliably across Southeast Asia's diverse climates and demanding outdoor conditions.

Live demonstrations showcased its advanced cable management system, long cable reach, and user-friendly interface, offering flexible deployment for public parking areas, highway service stations, fleet depots, and transit hubs. The system is optimized for both large-format vehicles and everyday EVs, enabling operators to serve more users with greater ease and safety.

Delta's DC City Charger E180kW directly addresses the growing demand for future-proof charging infrastructure across the region, delivering a practical, high-efficiency solution that supports electrification in both urban and intercity networks. Designed to meet the needs of fleet operators, it provides reliable and high-power rating charging for commercial electric vehicle fleets.

Delta's showcase at ASEW 2025 also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to ESG principles, with a focus on energy-efficient innovation, low-carbon mobility, and inclusive economic progress. Through its promise, "Smarter. Greener. Together.", Delta continues to empower industries and communities across Southeast Asia toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, Infrastructure and Mobility. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com