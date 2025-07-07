IGIS Asset Management, South Korea’s largest real estate asset management firm, said Monday that it has published its second annual sustainability report, highlighting its progress in environmental, social and governance initiatives and reaffirming its commitment to transparent communication with stakeholders.

A key highlight of the 2024 report is the significant improvement in the accuracy of greenhouse gas emissions data.

By excluding estimated statistics and securing actual energy usage data, IGIS raised its data coverage rate for domestic real estate assets to 80 percent, up 11 percentage points from 2023. This enabled the precise disclosure of Scope 3 emissions, verified by Lloyd’s Register.

As of the end of last year, about 43 percent of the company’s domestic real estate portfolio had obtained green certifications such as LEED and G-SEED, while 51 percent housed tenants under green lease agreements.

All four assets participating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark earned the highest five-star rating, with Autoway Tower ranking first in Asia’s office sector.

The company also disclosed that it operates 185 megawatts of renewable energy facilities, generating 156,000 megawatt-hours from solar and 50,000 megawatt-hours from hydrogen fuel cells.

In addition to environmental initiatives, IGIS conducted a human rights risk assessment in April last year and enhanced its diversity efforts, with women accounting for 38 percent of new hires last year, up 10 percentage points from 2023.

“In 2024, we recognized ESG not as a short-term trend, but as a long-term value creation strategy, and focused on strengthening the effectiveness of our initiatives,” said IGIS Asset Management CEO Lee Kyu-sung.

“We will further enhance our sustainability framework by developing internal monitoring systems to better manage ESG data, including environmental metrics.”