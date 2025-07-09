이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

<언어, 의사소통>

1. eavesdrop [íːvzdrɑ̀p] 엿듣다

eave(처마)+drop(떨어지는 곳)으로 구성된 단어다. 처마 밑의 물이 떨어지는 곳, 즉 건물 밖에서 엿듣는다는 어원에서 유래한 단어다. 이와 달리, 기계 장치를 통해 엿듣는 ‘도청’은 wiretapping이며 구어로는 bugging이라고도 한다.

The whistle-blower reportedly hid in a closet to eavesdrop on discussions held by the company's management.

보도에 의하면 그 내부 고발자는 경영진의 대화를 엿듣기 위해 벽장 안에 숨어 있었다.

● 그들은 민주당의 선거전략을 엿듣기 위해 설치한 도청장치를 수리하려고 워터게이트 빌딩에 침입했다.

They broke into the Watergate building to repair bugging devices that had been installed to eavesdrop on the Democratic campaign strategy.

2. enumerate [injúːmərèit] 열거하다

e(ex)+numerate(number와 같은 어원으로 세다(count)라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘하나씩 열거한다’는 뜻을 지닌다.

For reasons too many to enumerate at the moment, I regret to announce that I will not be running for a second term as mayor.

지금 모두 열거할 수 없는 많은 이유로, 유감스럽지만 시장으로서 연임을 위해 출마하지 않을 것을 말씀드립니다.

● 독재 정권은 헌법에 나열된 개인의 권리를 침해하고 있다.

The dictatorial government violates an individual’s rights enumerated in the Constitution.

3. enunciate [inʌ́nsièit] 분명히 밝히다, 똑똑히 발음하다

e(ex, out)+nunciate(announce의 -nounce와 같은 어원으로 report라는 뜻)으로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘밖으로 알리다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘소리를 똑똑히 발음하다’, ‘의사를 분명히 밝히다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The shy child mumbled, and his teacher gently reminded him to enunciate so that the other children could understand his speech.

부끄럼 많은 아이가 중얼거리며 말을 하자 선생님은 다른 아이들도 말하는 것을 알아들을 수 있도록 분명히 발음하라고 부드럽게 상기시켜주었다.

● 음성인식 프로그램을 제대로 사용하기 위해서는 단어를 또렷하게 발음해야 한다.

To use the speech recognition software properly, users must clearly enunciate their words.

4. gibberish [dʒíbəriʃ] 횡설수설

계속해서 이야기를 해대는 모습을 표현하는 단어다. ‘알아들을 수 없이 주절대는 말’, ‘횡설 수설’을 뜻한다.

When Arnold was sleepwalking, he sometimes spoke pure gibberish that we could not understand.

아널드는 몽유병으로 돌아다닐 때 우리가 이해할 수 없는 헛소리를 하곤 한다.

● “쓸데없는 소리 집어치우고 가서 잠이나 자!” 그는 소리쳤다.

“Stop talking gibberish and go to bed,” he yelled.

5. insinuate [insínjuèit] 암시하다

in(in)+sinuate(수학에 나오는 sine, cosine의 -sine과 어원이 같으며 curve라는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. ‘돌려 말하다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, 특히 ‘안 좋은 내용을 암시하다’라는 의미를 담고 있다.

While not stating his position outright, the speaker insinuated that China unduly restricts Internet freedom.

자신의 입장을 직설적으로 말하지는 않았지만, 그 연사는 중국이 부당하게 인터넷상의 자유를 제한한다고 암시했다.

● 나는 어떤식으로도 인종과 게으름이 연관성이 있다고 암시하려 한 적이 없다.

In no way did I mean to insinuate that race is associated with laziness.

6. purport [pə́ːrpɔːrt] 주장하다, 취지, 요지

pur(forward)+port(porter와 같은 어원으로 carry의 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘전달하는 의미’라는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘취지’, ‘요지’를 일컫는다. 받아들이는 사람 입장에서는 믿기 힘든 주장이라는 어감을 지닌다.

Although all politicians purport to represent their constituents, only a handful of them actually fulfill their duties.

정치인들은 유권자들을 대변한다고 하지만, 자신의 의무를 실제로 이행하는 정치인들은 소수다.

● 길거리의 시위대는 자신들이 주장하는 평화의 전사들처럼 보이지 않았다.

The demonstrators on the street did not seem to be the freedom fighters they purported to be.

7. retract [ritrǽkt] 철회하다

re(back)+tract(distract의 -tract와 같은 어원으로 draw를 뜻함)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘다시 당긴다’는 어원에서 유래하여 했던 말이나 약속을 ‘철회한다’는 뜻을 지닌다.

In order to win back the support of the fans he offended, the movie star was forced to retract his scandalous comments.

자신이 화나게 했던 팬들의 지지를 다시 얻기 위해, 그 영화배우는 문제가 됐던 발언을 철회해야 했다.

● 그 시민단체는 정부가 저소득층 지원금을 줄이기로 한 결정을 철회하라고 촉구했다.

The civic group urged the government to retract its decision to reduce subsidies for low-income families.