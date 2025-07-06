Kang Ho-dong, chair of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, visited Nonghyup Bank's London branch last week to oversee operations at its three European branches and reinforce the group's global strategy, the company said Sunday.

The visit was part of efforts to support employees working abroad and to strengthen Nonghyup’s strategic direction in the global market, according to the company.

During his visit on Thursday, branch reports were presented in the order of Nonghyup's France office, Nonghyup Bank's London branch and NH Investment & Securities' London Office.

Kang reviewed market trends in the European agri-food sector, local business performance and partnership networks at Nonghyup's France branch. He emphasized the office's role as a control tower for expanding Korean agricultural exports to Europe.

Kang also urged the London branches of Nonghyup Bank and NH Investment & Securities to act as global strategic bases for Nonghyup’s financial services, highlighting the importance of close cooperation with Korean companies expanding into Europe.

Nonghyup Bank has successfully established its first European branch in London, four years after opening an office in 2021.

This move marks its first overseas branch in Europe and the first entry of a major Korean bank into the UK market in 34 years.

“Unity and collaboration between our domestic and international operations are essential to building a competitive global Nonghyup,” Kang said.