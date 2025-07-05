BEIJING, July 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomats, scholars, and policymakers from more than 80 countries have gathered in Beijing this week for the 13th World Peace Forum, aiming to strengthen international dialogue and cooperation under the theme of "Advancing Global Peace and Prosperity: Shared Responsibility, Benefit, and Achievement ."

Running from July 2 to 4, the forum is China's foremost non-governmental platform for international security dialogue. Jointly organized by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, it has convened over 400 participants for a sweeping exchange on global challenges.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony on July 3, calling for jointly safeguarding international fairness and justice, and improving the global governance system. He put forward four proposals. First, learning from history and jointly safeguarding the post-war international order, as well as international fairness and justice. Second, adhering to solidarity and cooperation in order to improve global governance. Third, promoting openness and cooperation to drive global prosperity and development. Fourth, standing together in solidarity and jointly advancing toward modernization.

Qiu Yong, Secretary of the CPC Tsinghua University Committee, attended the opening ceremony. Li Luming, President of Tsinghua University and Chairman of the World Peace Forum, delivered a welcome speech.

The event brought together a distinguished group of attendees, including former foreign political dignitaries such as former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, former Belgian Prime Minister and ex-President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy, diplomatic envoys to China, as well as renowned experts and scholars.

The forum features four plenary sessions and 18 panel discussions, addressing critical issues ranging from the stability of the international economic order to the growing influence of the Global South and the shifting contours of China-Europe relations. In a nod to emerging threats, participants are also probing the risks posed by artificial intelligence in armed conflict, underscoring the forum's focus on both current geopolitical tensions and contemporary security dilemmas.

As one of the leading platforms for international security dialogue, the World Peace Forum promotes mutual understanding and collective responses to global challenges. Its emphasis on shared responsibility reflects the enduring importance of multilateral cooperation especially in the face of shifting global power dynamics.

The event has also drawn significant media attention, with more than 200 journalists representing over 80 domestic and international outlets in attendance. Through open and constructive international engagement, the World Peace Forum continues to serve as a vital platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2725028/WechatIMG8995.jpg?p=medium600