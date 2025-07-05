President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday instructed the government to prepare comprehensive measures to prevent serious industrial accidents and enhance workplace safety.

During a Cabinet meeting, Lee urged all relevant ministries to work together to assess the current state of industrial accidents, implement immediate countermeasures and prepare legislative proposals to reform existing systems if necessary.

"(South Korea) has one of the highest rates of industrial disasters and fatalities in the world," Lee said. "It is not solely the matter of the Ministry of Labor. It requires a coordinated effort from all relevant ministries."

He emphasized the need for both preventive measures and clear accountability, particularly in cases involving fatal workplace accidents.