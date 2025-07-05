The Cabinet on Saturday approved an extra budget bill of 31.8 trillion won (US$23.3 billion), marking the first supplementary budget under the Lee Jae Myung government.

The budget, which exceeds the government's initial proposal of 30.5 trillion won, was passed by the National Assembly on Friday.

During the Cabinet meeting, Lee said the supplementary budget was urgently prepared amid challenging economic conditions and urged relevant ministries to swiftly execute it to improve people's livelihoods, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters. (Yonhap)