BARCELONA, Spain, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona will hold its largest edition ever in 2025. From November 4-6 and under the theme "The Time for Cities" the show and congress will gather 1,000 exhibitors, 25,000 attendees and grow its exhibition floorspace to break the record set on its last edition.

The event, held at Fira's Gran Via venue, will focus on strategies to transform current metropolises into more sustainable, efficient, and livable spaces. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a central role as a key asset capable of accelerating a much-needed push towards more efficient and sustainable cities. The new "AI-enabled cities" area will showcase examples of how this technology can improve and speed up urban transformation projects.

The exhibition floor space will gather companies from around the world to showcase the latest solutions, among which are Axis Communications, Bentley, Dahua Technology, Dassault Systèmes, Dell, Deloitte, iotsquared, Microsoft, Nvidia, Spie, Urbaser and Veolia. Additionally, the event will also house many country pavilions including Argentina, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Nordics, United Kingdom and the USA.

The Capital of Urban Knowledge

SCEWC will gather over 600 speakers and international experts in a congress structured around eight main tracks: Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance & Economy, Living & Inclusion, Infrastructure & Building, and Blue Economy.

Among the confirmed speakers are Nikki Greenberg, CEO of Real Estate of the future and a globally recognized futurist and strategic advisor; and Kate O'Neill, Founder and CEO of KO Insights, a renowned digital innovator focused on enhancing human experiences through data-driven and AI-led interactions.

The Global Hub of Innovation

SCEWC will strengthen its role as a global hub of urban innovation by hosting again Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility and aimed at developing a new and sustainable urban mobility paradigm; and the third editions of Tomorrow Building, focused on innovative construction, and Tomorrow.Blue Economy, aimed at using the full potential of ocean resources for sustainable economic growth. To round off this unmatchable offer, SCEWC will host the fourth edition of the Barcelona Deep Tech Summit, an event organized by Barcelona Activa focused on scientific tech entrepreneurship and university spin-offs.

