QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), joining hands with Shandong Province and Qingdao Municipality, has successfully commenced operations of China's first commercial floating offshore photovoltaic (PV) project in a full-seawater environment. Integrated with the pile-based floating PV project launched previously, it is the largest floating PV power station of Sinopec.

The Project is set to generate 16.7 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually and reduce carbon emissions by 14,000 tons. Serving as a pioneering initiative, it aims to promote floating photovoltaic projects in coastal and shallow sea areas within full-seawater environments.

Situated in a sea-connected water area, the floating PV utilizes the seawater surface to optimize space efficiency. Covering approximately 60,000 square meters with an installed capacity of 7.5 megawatts, the station features a zero-emission, high-efficiency, low-cost design. Its innovative structure allows the photovoltaic panels to synchronize with tidal elevations, reducing the distance between the panels and the water surface to about one-tenth of traditional pile-based structures. This design optimizes seawater cooling, enhancing power generation efficiency by 5-8% through the cooling effect.

Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations:

Sinopec has previously established the country's first "carbon-neutral" hydrogen refueling station and first industrial-scale seawater hydrogen production project. Now in operation, the Project serves as the most critical link in the company's new energy industry chain to form a model of producing green hydrogen with PV-generated green electricity. Moving forward, Sinopec will further expand and construct a 23-megawatt floating PV project to strengthen the new energy supply capacity.