Hundreds of Instagram posts and YouTube videos have recently spotlighted a growing nuisance across South Korea: the sudden and severe outbreak of lovebugs.

To contain what's quickly becoming a "crisis," the Environment Ministry launched an urgent pest control operation Friday in Incheon’s Gyeyang Mountain area, the epicenter of this summer’s outbreak.

The unprecedented explosion of the insects, officially known as Plecia nearctica or red-backed march flies, has prompted the government to dispatch 37 personnel. The ministry is working alongside 10 local officials from the Gyeyang District Office, deploying equipment such as blowers, insect nets and water sprayers in a full-scale pest control operation.

Authorities are also prioritizing the collection of insect carcasses, which are causing foul odors and further discomfort to residents.

To enhance control efforts, three additional light-based traps, designed to lure the bugs, were installed in the affected area.

These devices, developed and tested by the National Institute of Biological Resources, showed promising results in preliminary field trials earlier this week, the ministry said. With their effectiveness confirmed, the ministry plans to expand the use of these light traps in future outbreaks.

The government’s long-term strategy goes beyond immediate containment.

The Environment Ministry announced plans to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, expanding an existing response system established in 2023 between the ministry, Seoul Metropolitan Government and the National Institute of Biological Resources.

The updated framework will now include Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and other nearby municipalities, with additional coordination among local governments if necessary.

A 24-hour emergency response team has also been activated, and an advisory panel of entomologists and ecologists is working to ensure the swift application of the latest scientific findings to on-site responses.

Officials are preparing for future outbreaks of other pests likely to thrive under the changing climate, including stick insects, Asian mayflies, citrus flatid planthoppers and nonbiting midges.

A major policy shift is also underway. Currently, insects like lovebugs are not legally classified as pests under national regulations, limiting funding and coordination efforts. The ministry is now reviewing legal reforms to officially designate such insects “managed species,” which would streamline support for local governments and facilitate faster deployment of control measures.

“The situation this year is particularly serious, and climate change is intensifying ecosystem volatility,” said Kim Tae-oh, director general of the nature conservation bureau at the Environment Ministry.

“We will closely monitor outbreaks and act swiftly in coordination with local governments, while offering full support with manpower, equipment and emergency budgets.”