Lee Minhyuk announced his solo return via agency BTOB Company on Friday.

A teaser poster for the EP “Hook” had a sandbag bearing his solo stage name Huta. The mini album is due out on July 21, approximately three years after he released his second solo studio album “Boom.” The LP consisted of 12 tracks, all written and produced by the musician, and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in eight regions.

On July 7, Lee Changsub is set to drop the physical single “Vroom Vroom,” his first summer single as a solo musician. He will deliver upbeat and lighthearted energy to boost listeners’ mood.

Last year, he released his first solo LP, “1991,” and began his first solo concert tour, “Wayfarer,” which concluded in Bangkok in April. Since then, he has dropped three digital singles and is appearing in the musical “Memphis.”