PHU QUOC, Vietnam, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a certain kind of magic in Phu Quoc – Vietnam's most celebrated island: golden mornings, long sun-drenched afternoons and the luxury of time spent together. This season, JW Marriott Phu Quoc invites travelers to the island's serene southern coast with Summer Retreat, an exclusive package designed for families, foodies and seekers of inspired escapes.

Located along the prime stretch of Khem Beach, one of the world's most private and beautiful beaches, JW Marriott Phu Quoc isn 't just another beach res ort. Dreamed up by the legendary Bill Bensley, this fantastical beachfront property takes the form of a whimsical 19th-century academy: Lamarck University , setting it apart among numerous prestigious resorts.

'Summer Retreat' Offer

As one of the rare resorts to incorporate storytelling art into its design, JW Marriott Phu Quoc stands as one of the world's most iconic works by the renowned Bill Bensley. From the grand facades to the handpicked curios inside, the resort reads like a novel you can walk through.

Nowhere is that more true than the Turquoise Suite, inspired by the calm waters that lap just beyond your balcony. Designed in soothing tones of seafoam and pearl, this suite offers uninterrupted views of the bay, with a generous balcony that stretches from bedroom to living area — the perfect perch for your morning coffee, sunrise included. Private pool and garden upgrades are also available.

With the exclusive 'Summer Retreat' offer , the resort welcomes guests with attractive privileges, including daily complimentary lunch or dinner, a variety of entertainment activities, and the Family by JW kit for families traveling with children.

Art on the plate by a Michelin Master

Hiding behind a pink façade and wrapped in Belle Époque glamour, Pink Pearl by Olivier E. is the resort's crown jewel. Once the seaside villa of Madame Pearl Collins, the mansion is now a stage for celebrated chef Olivier Elzer , who brings with him the weight of 30 Michelin Stars from kitchens across the globe. Here, guests are served with a menu that weaves together coastal French classics, local ingredients, and seasonal vegetables from the island.

Sundays are reserved for the Pink Pearl Brunch, inspired by finest Riviera dishes , DJ sets and free-flowing good cheer — a little Gatsby, a little Mediterranean summer.

Reconnect for meaningful moments with family

While the adults may lose themselves in design details and long lunches, the little ones have adventures of their own. With the unique storytelling design, JW Marriott Phu Quoc is not just perfect for families but also awakens the nature - born curiosity in any child. True to the spirit of Family by JW, the resort's children's programs are anything but ordinary. From craft workshops to traditional Vietnamese games, the resort's Kid Club invites young guests to explore, imagine, and play in a world built just for them.

Famous for its breathtaking sunrise views, the resort is just a 10 minutes ride by double decker bus from Sunset Town – renowned as the "best place to enjoy the sunset in Vietnam". This vibrant complex is also home to unique attractions such as the Kiss Bridge, "Kiss of the Sea" show, the world's longest sea-crossing Cable Car, and Aquatopia Water Park. Guests staying at JW Marriott Phu Quoc enjoy complimentary tickets to the Kiss of the Sea show , Kiss Bridge , along with unlimited cable car access to Sun World Hon Thom when purchasing a one-way ticket.

