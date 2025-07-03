As the United States tightens its grip on foreign students through stricter visa screenings and anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies, South Korean universities are moving swiftly to attract top global students left in the lurch.

Yonsei University said Thursday it established a new transfer system to accept international undergraduates year-round. It will implement a continuous undergraduate transfer admissions process for foreign nationals and overseas Koreans beginning in the first semester of 2026.

The move is designed to allow students — particularly those forced to pause their US studies due to sudden visa or legal complications — to continue their academic careers in Korea without interruption.

Unlike the traditional transfer process that opens only once a year in December, the new system allows second- and third-year students to apply and enroll throughout the year. Yonsei University is also working on arrangements with top American universities to allow students to temporarily study in Seoul while receiving credits toward their home institution's degree. The university is in advanced talks with at least one Ivy League institution regarding such agreements, according to the school official.

Academic requirements will include document screening, essay writing, subject-specific exams, and interviews, mirroring traditional transfer exams, but with open enrollment throughout the year.

The university is also considering setting tuition fees at levels comparable to US university programs. “Having more students from top US institutions will not only enhance Yonsei’s competitiveness but also elevate its standing in global university rankings,” a Yonsei official said.

This institutional shift comes as global competition for American-educated graduates intensifies. The European Union has launched a 500 million-euro ($590 million) initiative to attract researchers, while France and Australia have introduced new hiring tracks and funding programs for US-based scholars.

Seoul National University has also unveiled a set of measures aimed at capturing international talent. The school recently expanded eligibility for its international joint research support program, which previously served only graduate students under the Brain Korea 21 education initiative.

Starting later this year, all SNU graduate students will be able to apply for funding to participate in overseas collaborative research, which covers expenses such as travel and living costs.

The university has also been running a new fellowship program since March to recruit international postdoctoral researchers. Officials expect these programs to become a magnet for high-performing students and researchers exiting the US due to restrictive immigration policies.

Korea University, meanwhile, is revamping its faculty recruitment strategy to draw in more accomplished foreign scholars. From the 2026 academic year, the school will introduce a "research-focused professor" track. Under this initiative, non-tenured faculty members, including international scholars, will receive increased incentives based on research output, particularly publications.

Korea University finalized the necessary academic regulation changes on July 1. “We plan to actively recruit researchers from elite institutions like Harvard to enhance our global research competitiveness,” a university official said.

Beyond the traditional universities, Korea's top science and technology schools are also capitalizing on the shifting academic landscape. The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology plans to hire 200 international postdoctoral researchers specializing in artificial intelligence.

KAIST has sent recruitment teams to major US cities, including New York, Silicon Valley and Boston, offering up to 90 million won in research funding per person.