SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carro, Asia Pacific's largest and fastest-growing online used car platform, has released its second 'No Drama' ad, as part of their campaign that spotlights their drama-free and seamless car buying and selling experience. The first ad released in May, set in the Joseon Dynasty, has garnered more than 27.4 million views in total.

Produced by Carro's in-house team, the next 'No Drama' ad takes viewers to a potentially shady deal being made on top of a Hong Kong rooftop. Is there an undercover cop reveal happening, or will we see tragedy unfold? And more importantly, is Carro involved in all of this?

Carro's 'No Drama' series first launched in 2023 in the form of 3 short films that tapped into typical drama cliches to juxtapose the drama-free nature of buying a Carro Certified car that is As Good As New. The campaign went viral with more than 38 million views in total, and earned Carro six awards at the YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia, including the Overall Winner for "The Big Bang Southeast Asia" category.

"The used car industry has long been associated with shady deals, ambiguous processes and unreliable rides. With this ad, we want to reiterate that we're Asia Pacific's #1 online marketplace for a reason, and we are focused on delivering a reliable Carro Certified car that is As Good As New to every customer," says Carro Chief Marketing Officer Katherine Teo. "In fact, Carro doesn't just stop at delivering quality rides. From financing and insurance to aftersales, we're at every step of the customer's car ownership experience, making sure that they can drive with peace of mind no matter what."

Carro Certified is Carro's technology-backed certification that offers customers the assurance and service of buying a quality used car. It includes a rigorous 160-point Inspection, 5-day return policy, 12-month warranty on engine and gearbox, no mileage tampering, as well as no major accidents, fire and flood damage.

Since its founding in 2015, Carro has been building its proprietary technologies and tapping into AI solutions to revolutionise the car ownership experience. Carro has grown from a Singaporean used car marketplace to Asia Pacific's No. 1 used car online marketplace spanning 7 markets, complete with a strong in-house ecosystem that includes financing options, insurance offerings and aftersales services. The company also started selling brand new cars in Singapore, with plans to roll out this product line in other selected markets.

The latest ad is running in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong, China, and customers can look forward to exclusive promotions.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. As of March 2025, Carro has started selling Brand New cars in Singapore.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. It recorded its best ever full-year positive EBITDA of S$43 million in FY2024. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 5,000 employees across Asia Pacific:

- Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, and a recent expansion into Japan, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, China

- Carro Care Powered by Jardine & Cycle, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

- Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

- MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

- Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

- Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.