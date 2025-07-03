Pope Leo XIV could play 'important role' in improving Washington-Pyongyang relations, advancing peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik

The reason the late Pope Francis was ultimately unable to travel to Pyongyang and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un -- a possibility many had hoped for at the time -- was because the isolated regime never responded to the Vatican's efforts to arrange a papal visit there, according to Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik on Thursday.

"Pope Francis had a great interest in North Korea. When then-President Moon Jae-in visited him in 2018 and asked if he would meet with Kim, the pope responded that he was willing to do so to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and help heal the pain of families that have been separated for over 70 years since the Korean War that broke out in 1950," the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy at the Vatican told reporters during a press conference held at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea.

"Since the pope openly expressed his intention to visit the North, the cardinal secretary of state of the Vatican made efforts through various diplomatic channels to make the visit happen, but North Korea remained quiet," You explained.

Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, continuously stressed the need to achieve peace through dialogue and South Korea's humanitarian assistance to North Korea, he added.

When asked about Pope Leo XIV's interest regarding the North, the cardinal said he had "shared the late pope's views and thoughts on the matter with Pope Leo," declining to comment further. You added that the new pope "listened carefully," suggesting he may be open to continuing his immediate predecessor's efforts.

"I hope that President Lee Jae Myung will be able to visit the Vatican this year to meet the pope (and discuss related matters). And on a personal note, since the pope is American, I believe he could play an important role in improving US-North Korea relations and in advancing peace on the Korean Peninsula. I think he has the potential to make a big impact on inter-Korean affairs," You said.

He said that Lee's office has formally sent a letter expressing an intention to arrange a meeting with the pope soon.

You also said he would make efforts to have North Korean participants invited to World Youth Day, scheduled to take place in Seoul in 2027, but he declined to elaborate. World Youth Day brings together young people from around the world to deepen their faith and experience the universality of the Catholic Church.

Speaking on the deepening social division, You underscored the importance of "putting ourselves in each other's shoes."

"In the Bible, John 17:19 reads, 'And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also may be sanctified through the truth.' If we open our hearts and try to understand others, it will be reciprocated," he explained, saying that the spirit of mutual understanding is what the country needs right now.

The cardinal also expressed hope that the Lee administration will bring unity to the nation following a period of unprecedented political turmoil caused by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law late last year.

"Politicians, including the president, should pay closer attention to the concerns and voices of the citizens and act with more compassion and kindness toward the people they serve."