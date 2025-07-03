From makeover to emotional guidance, new dating reality show to feature chemistry between first-time daters

Following the success of “Single’s Inferno,” known for its steamy chemistry between "experienced" singles, Netflix Korea is switching gears with a softer, more heartwarming take on the dating reality genre.

“Better Late Than Single” introduces a group of individuals who have never been in a relationship, giving them not only a physical makeover but also emotional guidance as they take their first steps toward romance.

The Korean title translates to “Even Though I Have Never Dated Before, I Want to Date,” reflecting the show’s central theme of offering a fresh start to those who’ve never experienced romance.

Hosted by a lineup of popular stars — including actors Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer Cha Jung-won (better known by his stage name Car, the garden) — the show pairs participants as they navigate the world of dating for the first time. The emcees act as coaches, offering advice, support and a nudge toward romantic connection.

Participants undergo more than just emotional growth. Over six weeks, they receive tailored assistance in areas such as fitness, fashion, diet, communication and mindset, tools designed to help them build confidence and relationship skills before stepping into the dating world.

The show drew nearly 4,000 applicants, and producers say authenticity was key in the casting process. Because the central premise relies on contestants who have never dated, the creators said they followed a strict verification process.

“We verified it through cross-interviews with family members and relatives, as well as through in-depth interviews with the applicants to ensure authenticity,” said PD Jo Wook-hyung during a press conference held in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Thursday. “Since it’s a dating program, we also wanted to cast people who are genuinely appealing.”

Producer Kim No-eun added that the heart of “Better Late Than Single” lies in boosting the self-confidence of those who have never experienced romantic relationships.

“The cast members have never been in a relationship before, so there’s an element of unpredictability in their actions. There’s both unpredictability and authenticity,” Kim said.

“Each cast member has their own reasons for not having been in a relationship — whether it’s their appearance, personal circumstances or past traumas. They take on solutions to overcome these various hurdles. I wanted to help instill confidence in them. It’s a makeover aimed at creating inner change.”

“Better Late Than Single” premieres Tuesday on Netflix.