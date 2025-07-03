Argument over family matters leads to killing of a former co-worker

Police officials in Gyeonggi Province and South Jeolla Province said Thursday they were each investigating a murder case, both of which involved the alleged killer attacking a person that he knew and then calling teh authorities.

According to Yeosu Police Station in the southwestern Jeolla region, a man in his 50s is believed to have killed another man in his 30s at around 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday while fishing together in Yeosu. The suspect reported himself, telling the emergency operators that he stabbed another man with a knife.

It was found that the two men had been colleagues in the past, and were drinking together. But an argument broke out when the suspect told the victim to be nice to his parents, in which the suspect eventually picked up a knife and stabbing the victim.

The victim sustained a critical injury, and died despite receiving emergency medical treatment.

Another incident occurred in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, when a man in his 40s allegedly beat a woman he knew to death.

The suspect called the 119 emergency service at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday from a parking lot near the victim's home, saying she was not breathing. The police suspected him to be the culprit of a murder and arrested him at around 4:10 a.m.

Investigators believe that the suspect inflicted critical injuries on the victim inside the victim's car. But the suspect is currently denying the charges.

Officials plan to request an autopsy of the victim to the National Forensic Service to determine the cause of death, while conducting further investigations to find out the motive.