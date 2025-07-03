Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's leading carmaker, said Thursday it will unveil its all-electric Ioniq 6 N high-performance model in London next week, ahead of its domestic launch later this year.

The company has released a teaser film of the Ioniq 6 N electric sedan on its official YouTube channel.

The Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai's second N high-performance electric model following the Ioniq 5 N, will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next Thursday, the company said in a press release.

The next-generation electric sedan features advanced suspension geometry, N e-shift technology that simulates motorsport-inspired close gear ratios and an N Drift Optimizer that allows drivers to fine-tune drift functionality through a wide range of customizable settings.

"The Ioniq 6 N has been developed to provide the most engaging driving experience possible in an EV," Park Joon-woo, vice president and head of Hyundai's N Management Group, said in the release.

The Ioniq 6 N is designed to deliver an interactive driving experience rooted in N's core performance pillars: cornering agility, racetrack capability and everyday usability as a sports car. (Yonhop)