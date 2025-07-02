SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered healthcare solutions. In conjunction with their recent acquisition of Volpara, a Microsoft Industry Health Certified Partner, this collaboration will give health professionals globally access to tools that will assist in the detection of cancer.

This underscores Lunit's long-term vision to move beyond standalone AI tools—toward building integrated solutions that align with real-world clinical practice. By joining forces with Microsoft, Lunit is poised to deliver scalable technologies that not only streamline radiology workflows but also drive measurable improvements in diagnostic consistency and patient care across diverse healthcare settings.

This marks a significant milestone in Lunit's mission to expand access to AI tools, particularly in the U.S. market, by leveraging Microsoft Azure's global cloud infrastructure and deep expertise in healthcare-focused AI technologies.

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

- Co-Development of AI Model Customization Service on Azure: Lunit and Microsoft collaborate to develop a service that allows fine-tuning of AI models using site-specific clinical data from each customer. This approach helps mitigate cross-site model performance variability—one of the key challenges in deploying AI in real-world clinical environments—and ensures more reliable, tailored outcomes in diverse clinical settings.

- Leveraging Microsoft's AI Platform for Innovative Workflow Solutions: Moving beyond point solutions, Lunit will leverage Microsoft's agentic AI frameworks—designed to support intelligent task automation—to develop end-to-end workflow automation tools. These solutions aim to simplify clinical decision-making and enhance operational efficiency across the care continuum.

"For AI to truly make an impact in healthcare, it must be accessible, scalable, and seamlessly integrated into clinical practice," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to bring our AI to more providers through trusted platforms like Microsoft Azure, helping us expand access in the U.S. and beyond. This collaboration brings us one step closer to delivering high-quality, consistent care through AI—at scale."

"With Microsoft Azure, we are shaping an ecosystem that supports partners like Lunit in delivering scalable AI innovations," said Naveen Valluri, General Manager, Health and Life Sciences Data and AI at Microsoft. "By combining our infrastructure with clinical-grade AI developed in close collaboration with leaders like Lunit, we're accelerating the development of intelligent, integrated solutions for radiology and beyond."

###

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a global leader in AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. With a mission to conquer cancer through AI, Lunit develops AI-powered solutions for medical imaging and biomarker analysis to enable precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Lunit's FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite supports cancer screening at over 6,500 medical institutions in more than 65 countries. Lunit clinical studies have been featured in top-tier journals—including The Lancet Digital Health and Journal of Clinical Oncology—and presented at major conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io.