Unsweetened coffee, especially the Americano, has become the most consumed beverage among Korean adults aged 20 and over, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The survey classifies beverages as sweetened or unsweetened based on the presence of added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

Koreans older than one year consumed an average of 274.6 grams of beverages daily as of 2023, a rise of more than 20 percent from 223.5 grams in 2019. Men averaged 300 grams per day, while women consumed 247.2 grams. People in their 30s drank the most, averaging 415.3 grams daily - more than four glasses.

Unsweetened coffee, such as Americano, topped the list at 112.1 grams daily - an increase of 28.2 grams over five years. Carbonated drinks ranked second, with 48.9 grams consumed daily.