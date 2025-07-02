SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a leading digital infrastructure platform in Asia, today announced the grand opening of its KR1 Gangnam Data Centre (KR1 GDC), a 29.4MW IT load facility located in the heart of Gangnam, Seoul's technology and innovation district. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Eric Teo, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Korea; Youngjun Jung, Vice Mayor of Seocho-gu Office, and other key business leaders in South Korea.

The KR1 GDC launch marks a significant milestone for Empyrion as its second operational asset in Asia, following the successful acquisition of SG1 Dodid in Singapore in 2021.

Situated at 224 Yangjae-dong in Seocho-gu, KR1 GDC spans 30,714 square metres and marks the first new data centre development in Seoul's Gangnam district in over 10 years. Strategically located near leading technology firms and Fortune 500 headquarters, the facility provides diverse connectivity and is purpose-built to support hyperscaler and enterprise customers requiring low latency and high-density infrastructure for AI and cloud computing needs.

Leveraging advanced cooling technologies and green by design principles, KR1 GDC is designed to maximise energy and water usage efficiencies and contribute to environmental sustainability.

"KR1 GDC is launched at a time when demand for high-quality, power-secured facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area far exceeds supply," said Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital. "With South Korea advancing its goal to become a global AI powerhouse, KR1 GDC reflects Empyrion Digital's foresight and execution in addressing this infrastructure gap. We are confident that KR1 GDC will serve the needs of South Korea and deliver long-term value for our customers and partners across Asia."

H.E. Eric Teo, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Korea said: "The launch of the GDC comes at a time when Korea is growing its ambitions in AI and digital technology under the new Lee Jae-myung government. The GDC is well positioned to support the growing infrastructure demands of Korea's AI economy and contribute to building a robust and resilience data centre ecosystem. The GDC opening represents a celebration of shared vision, close collaboration and the strengthening digital partnership between our two like-minded countries".

H.E. Hong Jin-wook, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Singapore said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Seraya Partners and Empyrion Digital on the opening of the Gangnam Data Centre today. Data centres are critical infrastructure that directly support the business activities and the everyday lives of our citizens. I would also like to congratulate the Seocho-gu office and its residents on attracting this important facility."

James Chern, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Seraya Partners said: "The opening of Empyrion Digital's Gangnam Data Centre is a strong affirmation of Seraya's strategy to build and scale next-generation digital infrastructure across Asia. The unwavering support of our global investors has been instrumental in bringing this project to life. Their continued confidence reinforces our belief that platforms built for AI, sustainability, and regional connectivity will define the future of infrastructure investing."

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainability and the highest standards of responsible operating performance. Green by design, we develop and operate robust, scalable and carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 1.8 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com.