BANGKOK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Thailand advances toward Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Net Zero Emissions by 2065, the demand for integrated clean energy solutions is accelerating. At Asia Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2025 on 2-4 July in Bangkok, Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV solar and energy storage solutions, will debut its latest PV + storage technologies in the Thai market.

Trinasolar brings to Thailand a full suite of PV and storage offerings, fresh from its global showcase at SNEC 2025 in Shanghai, the world's largest solar expo. Highlights include its high-performance Vertex N i-TOPCon Ultra modules, the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS), and residential energy storage. These offerings reinforce Trinasolar's position as a smart energy leader, offering complete, scenario-based solutions that meet the diverse needs of Thailand's evolving energy landscape.

Trinasolar's Vertex N i-TOPCon Ultra modules feature advanced technologies such as double-sided passivation and ultra-thin busbars to improve cell efficiency and boost power output by up to 40W. The large-sized NEG21C.20 model delivers up to 760W at 24.5% efficiency, while the medium-sized NEG19RC.20 offers 670W and 24.8% efficiency. These modules are engineered to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) and perform reliably in Thailand's environmental conditions.

To complement its PV offering, Trinasolar will introduce the Elementa 2 Pro, a 5MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system. It features in-house developed 314Ah Trina Cells, capable of more than 10,000 cycles. The system includes IP67-rated protection, fire mitigation measures, and a hybrid cooling system that reduces auxiliary power consumption by 30 percent. It operates efficiently in high-temperature conditions, making it well-suited for tropical markets like Thailand.

Trinasolar will also showcase its residential ESS portfolio, designed for small-scale applications. These systems offer modular capacities from 5.12kWh to 25.6kWh, support both single and three-phase configurations, and are easy to install. Safety features include a built-in fire suppression system, IP65-rated protection, and natural convection cooling. These solutions are tailored to meet the growing demand for rooftop solar and home energy resilience in Thailand's urban and rural areas.

"Thailand's clean energy market is evolving rapidly, driven by strong policy, growing energy demand, and the increasing value of distributed generation," said Elva Wang, Group Director of Southeast, South and Central Asia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific. "At Trinasolar, we see an urgent need for adaptable, integrated solutions that support both grid stability and energy independence. By delivering advanced PV + storage systems tailored for real-world scenarios, we aim to create long-term value for Thai developers, EPCs, and end users. Our commitment is not only to technology leadership but also to empowering local partners in the country's low-carbon future."