South Korea’s leading logistics firm CJ Logistics said Wednesday it has named Jonathan Song the new head of its global business division, marking a strategic move to accelerate its overseas expansion.

Song, a renowned sales and marketing expert with over 30 years of experience in the logistics sector, most recently served as executive vice president of global sales and marketing at Expeditors International, overseeing operations across 60 countries.

Song began his logistics career in 1991 and has built a strong record in regional and global sales leadership. At Expeditors, he unified global sales structures and implemented customer-centric strategies under his philosophy: Sales goes beyond relationships, sales is a process.

CJ Logistics expects Song’s expertise to enhance its extensive global logistics network spanning 46 countries and 462 locations. His appointment is set to bolster growth in key markets, including the US, India and the Middle East, and strengthen the company’s cross-border logistics capabilities.

“Jonathan Song is a strategic leader with unparalleled experience in global sales and marketing,” a CJ Logistics representative said. “His leadership will generate synergy with our expansive global network and logistics technologies, accelerating our push toward becoming a global top 10 logistics company.”