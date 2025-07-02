'Contemplation of Gyeongbokgung Palace' exhibition held at the Joseon palace aims to help visitors reflect on the beauty, meaning of South Korea's cultural heritage

While Gyeongbokgung is a popular photo spot for tourists,the palace, one of Seoul's five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces, contains a deep and rich history as well as traditional and cultural values.

In an effort to help visitors reflect on the beauty and meaning of South Korea's cultural heritage, the K-Heritage channel — run by the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency — is holding an exhibition titled "Contemplation of Gyeongbokgung Palace" from Wednesday through Monday.

The six-day exhibition is led by art director Choi In-seon and produced by the creative team Our Labour who have created art installations called "dongsimwon," or concentric circle designs, at five key locations in the palace: Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the palace; Gyeonghoeru, a two-story pavilion structure; Hyangwonjeong, a pavilion located in the rear garden of the palace; Gyotaejeon, the queen's sleeping chamber; and Yeongjegyo, a stone bridge within the palace.

The installation at Yeongjegyo highlights the symbolic significance of Bugaksan and Inwangsan that surround the palace.

At Geunjeongjeon, an installation work reflects the core values of Joseon, such as propriety and law. The Gyeonghoeru installation tells stories of royal banquets and diplomacy, while the piece on display near Hyangwonjeong captures the contrast between tradition and modernity in Seoul's landscape. The Gyotaejeon installation symbolizes the mystery and wonder of birth.

"The exhibition is not just about seeing the palace but about feeling, thinking and connecting with its deeper cultural and historical significance. It offers a chance to delve into the spirit and aesthetics of Joseon and uncover the narratives and meanings hidden in the palace," Lee Gwi-young, who heads the KHS, told reporters during a press tour of the exhibition.

Choi, the exhibition curator, expressed hope that visitors would broaden their perspective and deepen their understanding of the rich and emotional history that took place within the palace walls.

"I recently found out that it has been 630 years since the palace was built. So, rather than presenting an exhibition that reminds people of the past in a traditional way, I tried to bring a new perspective and invite people to explore, experience and understand the palace, not just as something old, but as a living heritage," she said.

Yesung of boy band Super Junior has recorded the audio guide for the exhibition, which is available on the K-Heritage channel's official YouTube channel, allowing visitors to stroll around the palace with the K-pop star as their guide.