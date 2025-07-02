Key of SHINee is poised to return to the music scene solo next month, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

It would mark almost a year since his third solo EP, “Pleasure Shop,” which rolled out on his birthday in September. The titular track earned him the top spot on a TV music chart show and brought tears to his eyes.

Before the release of the mini album, Key embarked on his first solo Asia tour under the banner of “Keyland On: And On.” He visited Bangkok, Indonesia's Jakarta, Macao and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, before bringing it to a close over two nights in Seoul. In Seoul, he performed “Pleasure Shop” on stage for the first time, along with all the B-side tracks from the EP.

In May, Key dropped the single “Poet|Artist” to mark SHINee’s 17th anniversary since debuting. The band hosted a standalone concert in Seoul as well.