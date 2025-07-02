Korea Federation of Teachers’ Associations labels the drama 'a clear glamorization of grooming'

The announcement of a drama adaptation of the webtoon "The Elementary Student I Love," which centers on a relationship between a female teacher and her elementary school student, has ignited strong backlash from the education community.

The Korea Federation of Teachers’ Associations issued a formal statement Tuesday, sharply condemning the project. According to the group, "attempts to sexualize children under the guise of creativity and artistic originality can never be justified.”

They also stated, “Considering the harmful impact this drama could have on society and educational settings, as well as the potential violence it may inflict on children and adolescents, we strongly urge an immediate halt to production.”

Additionally, the KFTA emphasized that a storyline involving a teacher sharing personal feelings with an underage student and developing a romantic relationship can never be seen as romance or fantasy, calling it “a clear glamorization of grooming.”

Originally serialized on Lezhin Comics from 2015 to 2020, "The Elementary Student I Love" follows Shim Cheong-ah, an elementary school teacher who develops feelings for a player she meets in an online game, only to discover the player is her elementary school student, Im Dang-su. From then on, the story focuses on the emotional tensions and conflicts between the two characters.

In 2014, the webtoon won the Excellence Award at the inaugural World Comics Contest hosted by Lezhin Comics, but has drawn criticism for its controversial subject matter.

The drama adaptation is set to be directed by Jung Sung-hyun, with the script penned by Jung Se-hyuk, known for his work on plays including "Rooftop Room Cat," according to C&C Revolution, the platform of the original webtoon.

Further details regarding the show’s scheduling, release dates and casting are expected to be announced in the coming months.