Zerobaseone will run a temporary cafe in Seoul as a way to celebrate the second anniversary of debut, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Wednesday.

A pop-up dessert house named “Our Blue Bakery” will open on July 10, on the anniversary, and offer a series of baked goods and beverages designed after the illustrations the idols drew themselves. A range of merchandise, from muddlers and coasters to sets of candles, will also be available for purchase until July 20.

A set of cake and cookies, along with some of the merchandise will be offered online as well.

The boy band’s latest endeavor was fifth EP “Blue Paradise” from February which became its fifth consecutive million-seller. The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 28 and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions.