A survey of 10,024 Seoul citizens aged 15 and older shows a steady rise in cultural spending and participation in theaters, galleries and concerts since 2022, according to data released by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.

Average annual cultural spending increased from 168,000 won in 2022 to 214,000 won in 2024. Likewise, the average number of cultural event attendances rose from 4.6 to 7.2 times per person per year.

Offline cultural participation rates reached 76.1 percent in 2024, surpassing pre-COVID levels from 2018, when the rate was 75.6 percent . The survey also expanded its focus on culturally vulnerable groups, such as individuals with disabilities, with the number of participants rising from 313 in 2022 to 755 in 2024.