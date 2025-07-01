SHANGHAI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, part of Fosun Tourism Group, proudly marks its 75th Anniversary in 2025 with global celebrations honoring its French heritage and the vacation lifestyle of "L'Esprit Libre". In China, the milestone celebration themed "That's 75 Years of L'Esprit Libre" was recently held at Club Med Lijiang Resort. The event allowed guests to discover the essence of French art-de-vivre while presenting the brand's global expansion strategy.

"We are delighted to celebrate Club Med's 75th birthday with government guests, industry partners, domestic and international media friends, KOLs and Great Members. Without the steadfast support from them, our brand's growth would have not been possible," said Andrew Xu, Co-President of Fosun Tourism Group and Club Med Global Deputy CEO. "Since founded, Club Med has been leading the premium vacation lifestyle. Driven by key strategies such as 'Glocal', premium positioning, and Happy Digital, the brand has achieved a 50% increase in global business volume and a more than fivefold surge in operating profits, compared with 2015. In the China market, Club Med has currently expanded its portfolio to 11 resorts, following the opening of its first resort in Yabuli in 2010. Meanwhile, the number of guest visits has grown from 20,000 to over 300,000, making China the second-largest source market for Club Med. Looking ahead, we will continue our global expansion, strengthen our market leadership through unique premium experiences, drive innovation in the vacation industry, and deliver the happiness of vacations to more guests."

At the foot of the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the celebration was attended by over 100 distinguished guests. The specially curated "That's 75 Years of L'Esprit Libre" Exhibition was unveiled in the meantime, showcasing Club Med's key milestones, treasured archival photographs, and global expansion journey. From black-and-white images representing its early chapters in Europe to colorful pictures of today's resorts worldwide, the brand's evolution journey unfolded elegantly.

During their stay at Lijiang Resort, guests enjoyed a wide range of experiences — from sport activities such as yoga and archery, to savoring elegant French cuisine and authentic Naxi-style dishes, also dazzling fireworks, and night shows by enthusiastic G.Os. The excitement extended beyond Lijiang Resort, with a series of "excursions" connecting guests deeply with local nature and culture. For example, in Baisha Ancient Town, guests immersed themselves in authentic Naxi culture and local lifestyle.

At the popular attraction AMAZE Camp near the Lijiang Resort, guests participated in frisbee games and other recreational activities amidst breathtaking natural beauty. "AMAZE" takes the century-old willow standing solitary within the camp as its spiritual totem. The name originates from the Naxi language, meaning "mother's tree", also symbolizing "mother of the earth." It represents guardianship, faith, and reverence for nature, presenting the "AMAZE Holiday" that integrates natural ecology, local culture, and international elements. In the AMAZE Commercial Street, guests tried their hand at Fresco and other local crafts projects; at AMAZE•ASTRAlL Observatory, guests used professional telescopes to gaze the stars and took in the wonders of the night sky of Lijiang, a prime stargazing destination.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the event offers opportunities to discover natural wonders and learn about local vegetation and landforms through immersive activities, such as Mushroom Harvest in Wenhai Village and Poduolo Hiking. Additionally, Club Med partnered with premium European sun care brand Lancaster to provide guests with product sets featuring UV protection, which ensures guests can enjoy carefree outdoor activities; and with the premium outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak to create a special zone in Club Med Lijiang Resort, where guests can participate in camping knot workshops to unlock new outdoor vacation experiences.

During this journey in Lijiang, guests fully understood Club Med's 75-year legacy as an industry pioneer and joined the brand in envisioning its development prospects. As the global pioneer of premium "all-inclusive" vacations, Club Med continues exploring worldwide growth opportunities, with support from Fosun Tourism Group. It now operates nearly 70 resorts, covering 40 countries and regions, advancing on its journey of elevating vacation experiences.

Through global expansion and elevated experiences, Club Med is committed to bringing the essence of "L'Esprit Libre" to more guests worldwide while achieving new milestones. Book directly via Club Med's official website to experience a distinctive vacation lifestyle during the celebration of the brand's 75th Anniversary.

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, later joined by Gilbert Trigano, Club Med pioneered the all-inclusive vacation club concept, and was the first to incorporate childcare, with the creation of the Mini Club Med in 1967. Present in 40 countries, and with nearly 70 Premium and Exclusive Collection Resorts, Club Med offers a carefree vacation experience in stunning locations around the world. Thanks to the support of its shareholder Fosun Tourism Group and the success of its repositioning strategy, today, Club Med is the world leader in high-end, experience oriented all-inclusive vacations for families and couples alike. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gracious Organizers (G.Os®) and Gracious Employees (G.Es®), representing 110 nationalities.