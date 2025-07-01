The indie band to enter KSPO Dome for the first time in its 11-year career

Indie rock band Jannabi will take the stage at Seoul’s KSPO Dome for the first time since its 2014 debut.

According to the band's label Peponi Music, the band will hold an encore concert “All Boys and Girls 2125” on Aug. 2–3 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The show is the grand finale of the band's nationwide tour concert held from April to June.

The event marks a major milestone for the group. It is the band's largest venue entry so far, making Jannabi one of the few indie acts to stage a solo show at KSPO Dome, a venue often seen as a measure of success in the K-pop industry.

The concert will carry the theme of "Youth transcends both time and generations," a message Jannabi has consistently explored in its music.

Peponi Music shared, “This performance goes beyond simply scaling up. It represents Jannabi’s evolution as artists who walk alongside the audience through time.”

In its 11 years, Jannabi has gained a steady fanbase with hits such as “For Lovers Who Hesitate,” “Grippin' the Green” and “Baby I need you.”