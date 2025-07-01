JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia proudly honours 80 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This year's ceremony arrives as Indonesian companies navigate critical challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and shifting employee expectations.

In response, many winners have embraced flexible and inclusive workplace policies, offering hybrid work models, multilingual communication channels, and benefits tailored to diverse generational needs. By recognizing the unique motivators of the different generations in the workplace, these companies are crafting environments where every talent feels understood and valued.

Work–life balance has risen to the top of employee priorities. Recent research by Korn Ferry Indonesia shows that 47% of professionals now rate flexible schedules and well–being support above compensation as their primary retention factors. Empowered by insights from the HR Asia benchmarking process, winners have launched comprehensive wellness programs, incorporated financial counseling, and provided on–site childcare, translating data into action that boosts both morale and productivity.

Managing a multigenerational workforce remains a complex task. Leading organizations are implementing tailored L&D strategies—from bite–sized e–learning modules to executive coaching—designed to meet the distinct learning preferences of each age group. By leveraging HR Asia's scorecard feedback and participating in peer–learning workshops, these companies report a 35% increase in training completion rates and stronger cross–generation collaboration.

"In today's dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first," said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. "Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people–centric strategies that truly shift the landscape."

This year also celebrates the debut of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, recognizing organizations that harness technology–driven processes, predictive analytics, and immersive learning platforms to elevate employee experiences. These digital trailblazers are not just solving problems—they're reimagining what a modern workplace can achieve.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Platinum honoree PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, named a HR Asia Best Company to Work for in Asia for the 10th consecutive year. Their sustained leadership—built on continuous digital upskilling, diversity–focused talent programs, and agile work arrangements—sets a benchmark for peers across the region.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is organized by Business Media International and covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

